"That’s what I bring to the table" - AEW star makes bold claim; compares himself to John Cena and The Rock

Few stars have reached the heights that the Rock and John Cena have in wrestling. AEW’s MJF believes he belongs in the same category when it comes to what he brings to the table.

MJF is arguably the best homegrown star Tony Khan has developed since AEW’s inception. He has consistently gotten better and is probably the most prized asset in promotion at this point.

The Salt of the Earth spoke about this in a recent interview with NY Post, claiming he brings the same qualities to the table that megastars like The Rock, John Cena and Hulk Hogan did.

“Being anything other than myself, fully authentically, doesn’t interest me. I am who I am,” Friedman said. “People will react to me the way they want to react to me. That’s megastar s—t. That’s John Cena s—t. That’s Rock s—t. That’s [Hulk] Hogan s—t. There were times in their career when they would come through that curtain and they got the loudest boo and there were times where they came through that curtain and they got the loudest cheer. That’s what I bring to the table. Think people need to stop worrying about fake bulls—t labels and just enjoy this ride because I’m over as s—t and it is fun.”

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



All the way from the Prototype to almost being fired to the Doctor of Thuganomics to Mr Hustle Loyalty & Respect to Hollywood Megastar.



Truly one of the greatest most decorated and beloved to ever live. 20 years ago today, @JohnCena would make his @WWE debut.All the way from the Prototype to almost being fired to the Doctor of Thuganomics to Mr Hustle Loyalty & Respect to Hollywood Megastar.Truly one of the greatest most decorated and beloved to ever live. 20 years ago today, @JohnCena would make his @WWE debut.All the way from the Prototype to almost being fired to the Doctor of Thuganomics to Mr Hustle Loyalty & Respect to Hollywood Megastar.Truly one of the greatest most decorated and beloved to ever live. https://t.co/VCdZwywCUC

Apart from his comments on John Cena and the Rock, AEW's MJF made another bold claim

Intentionally or not, MJF's spotlight has been stolen away from him in some of the biggest moments of his career. He reflected on that during the interview, claiming that nobody cares more about pro wrestling than him.

“It hurt every time because I’m not just in pro wrestling, pro wrestling is my life,” Friedman said. “This is what I eat, sleep, live and breathe by. I could cry just talking about this. I care about pro wrestling more than anyone has in the history of the business and I can say that with a straight face because it’s the God’s honest truth."

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Jon Moxley had his schedule so mixed up that MJF had to tell him what day was Full Gear.



Fucking amazing haha. Jon Moxley had his schedule so mixed up that MJF had to tell him what day was Full Gear.Fucking amazing haha. https://t.co/VbdjUafQ2f

MJF is set to take on Jon Moxley for a second opportunity at capturing the AEW World Championship after coming up short at All Out in 2020. Could Full Gear be his crowning moment? It remains to be seen.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on this link to find out how!

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes