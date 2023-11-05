"That's my mentor, man" - Swerve Strickland would love to see one of the hottest free agents join AEW

Former AEW Tag Champion Swerve Strickland recently opened up about working with one of the hottest free agents and said he would like him to join the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star in question is the former IMPACT World Champion Sami Callihan, who recently became a free agent following the end of his contract with IMPACT/TNA.

While the professional wrestling world is speculating about the next destination for the 36-year-old, Swerve Strickland recently praised Callihan during a conversation with Fightful's Grapsody. The leader of the Mogul Embassy said Callihan, who mentored him in the Indies, is a brilliant mind, and he wants him to prosper wherever he goes.

"Of course, I want to go after that guy. That's my mentor, man. I faced a lot of my mentors in the past in my career. Rey Mysterio was a big mentor to me back in Lucha Underground. Sami Callihan, when I had a really hot run on the indies and stuff. Sami was a big part of that. He's a free agent out there, I hope to see him in AEW or wherever you want to go. I just want him to prosper in this business for a long time. He deserves that, brilliant mind," Swerve Strickland said [H/T: Fightful]

Swerve Strickland is currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page.

AEW International Champion says he is very scared of who Swerve Strickland targets next

After winning the AEW All-Atlantic Title ( later renamed to International Title) in October 2022, Orange Cassidy had a 326-day-long title run, during which he was a fighting champion and faced many top names in the Jacksonville-based company.

At the All Out pay-per-view in September 2023, The Freshly Squeezed lost the title to Jon Moxley and regained it a month later at the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite.

In a recent episode of the Cheesecakes and Controllers podcast, Orange Cassidy talked about his first run with the title and said Swerve Strickland was one of his toughest opponents.

"I’ve had some time to think back (...) Obviously, the Jon Moxley match is still in my brain, but there is another person…the match that I had with Swerve Strickland, that one, I’m still surprised I got out of it with the championship. Swerve is…I’m very scared of who he targets next. Here’s hoping he goes after the World Title and not me.” [H/T eWrestling News]

Will Sami Callihan head to All Elite Wrestling next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

