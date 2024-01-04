"That’s not Mercedes Moné," "Game changer?" - Wrestling world erupts as ex-WWE star returns to AEW after 20 months

One of the hottest free agents in the wrestling industry made her AEW return following her departure from IMPACT Wrestling. The star in question is Deonna Purrazzo.

The newest AEW signee Purrazzo is a former NXT Superstar. She was released from WWE in 2020. She then joined IMPACT Wrestling and made a name for herself. She became a free agent after her contract expired in December 2023.

On the January 3 edition of Dynamite, Purrazzo shockingly returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion and interrupted Mariah May after the latter won her debut match. The former then announced that she was All Elite and set her sights on Mariah and Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

"'The Virtuosa' Deonna Purrazzo is here to ruin Mariah May’s debut on #AEWDynamite!" wrote All Elite Wrestling.

While the live crowd popped to her theme, fans online had a bitter-sweet reaction. Despite being a well-known star, many were disappointed as fans were expecting Mercedes Moné to make her debut at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Deonna Purrazzo's last match in the promotion took place in May 2022 where she lost her Ring of Honor Women's World Championship to Mercedes Martinez on an episode of Dynamite.

Tony Khan makes Deonna Purrazzo's AEW signing official

Since the reports of Deonna Purrazzo's contract expiry surfaced, fans were wondering where the former IMPACT Wrestling star would end up signing. On the most recent installment of Dynamite, fans saw The Virtuosa return and sign with Tony Khan-led promotion.

After the top free agent Purrazzo joined the Jacksonville-based promotion, Tony Khan officially announced that the former was now All Elite.

"It's official: @DeonnaPurrazzo is ALL ELITE! What a great moment for the hometown hero, The Virtuosa TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night #Dynamite!" Tony Khan said.

The Virtuosa is the first signing of the year 2024 by AEW, and surely many more would follow in the minths to come.

Who do you think will be Deonna Purrazzo's first opponent in the promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.