"That's My Biggest Regret By Far" - Tony Khan Makes a Massive AEW Confession

By Sujay
Published Aug 09, 2025 01:09 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of AEW.
Tony Khan is the AEW President (Image credits: AEW on YouTube)

Tony Khan has made a massive confession, admitting that it was his biggest regret so far in his wrestling career. This will no doubt bring a tear to the eyes of fans.

Khan is one of the most passionate people in wrestling, and he really loves his company and the stars that work for AEW. He has, over the years, gotten a lot of stars to come and work for him, but he has now revealed that not getting Jay Briscoe to work for him is his biggest regret.

Briscoe passed away in January 2023, and it was a big loss to the wrestling world. Tony Khan was speaking on My Mom’s Basement podcast when he said:

“I fought really hard to get Jay Briscoe on the show and I fought really hard to have - there were multiple times where Mark and Jay Briscoe came to Dynamite and didn't do anything. They just came, and I brought them, and I was trying to, I kept pulling moves. It was a different time. It was a different management. It wasn't Mr. Zaslav. I could have now literally gone to him. I fought really, really hard to get Jay Briscoe on the show, but I really wish I'd been able to have Jay Briscoe on Dynamite just one time. And he came to the show many times. That's my biggest regret by far.” [H/T - WrestlePurists on X]
Tony Khan has maintained the same stance on Jay Briscoe for a long time

Tony Khan's comments on Jay Briscoe should not surprise anyone. Last year, he spoke about the late wrestler similarly and had said that not getting him to AEW was his biggest regret.

Speaking with ComicBook Nation, Tony Khan said:

“Somebody that never got to wrestle in AEW that I also feel very strongly about, who needs to be talked about and honored is Jay Briscoe, who I always wanted to bring into AEW and was my friend and was friends with a lot of people in the locker room and is one of the greatest wrestlers I've ever had the pleasure to work with and produce and Jay Briscoe is somebody else very important to us even though he never really actually got the chance to wrestle in AEW.”

It just goes to show how much Tony regrets not having Jay work for the company, despite seemingly having had a few opportunities to do so.

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Harish Raj S
