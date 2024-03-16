"That's a really good reputation to have" - WCW veteran shares honest thoughts about AEW legend Sting (Exclusive)

A former WCW star recently mentioned just how beloved AEW legend Sting was by his peers during his decades-spanning career in the wrestling business.

The Icon walked away into the sunset at Revolution 2024, where he and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks in a Tornado tag team match. As expected, Sting's retirement left many fans and even those within the business teary-eyed. It's no secret that the former WCW Champion is one of the only big names in the wrestling business who hasn't been associated with many controversies.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Chris Featherstone, Baby Doll, who was active in the industry at the same time as Sting, shared her thoughts about the 62-year-old star. Doll explained that besides his on-screen accomplishments, The Icon was also a highly respected name backstage. She added that seldom did anyone have anything bad to say about Stinger.

"Sting's always been just so charismatic, but he's a good guy. But he's one of the few good guys out there. Everybody's got a good Sting story. I have never heard of a bad Sting story. Never anybody goes like, 'S**t, Sting.' No! Everybody has a great match with him. Everybody loves him and that's a really great reputation to have," said Baby Doll. [From 06:19 - 06:42]

Chris Jericho on Sting on never wrestling a singles match in AEW

Though Sting put his body on the line several times in AEW, he also ensured he didn't risk it all by doing everything by himself in a singles match.

In a recent interview, Chris Jericho lauded The Icon, saying he was smart to have restricted himself to competing only in tag team matches. Jericho also feels Darby Allin and Stinger made for one of the greatest tag teams of all time:

"He was really smart. If you look at him, he never had a singles match in AEW. He had a couple of the cinematic ones, but in AEW, he never wanted to have a singles match. He always wanted to do the tags. As much as he helped Darby, Darby helped him. That's one of the greatest mentor and student, one of the greatest tag teams of all time for that reason."

Though he has bid goodbye to his in-ring career, it remains to be seen if fans see Sting appear on AEW TV in some other capacity down the line.

