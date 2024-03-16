Chris Jericho explains why Sting and Darby Allin are one of the greatest tag teams of all time

Legendary wrestler Chris Jericho recently explained why he believes Sting and Darby Allin are one of the greatest-ever tag teams.

When The Icon joined AEW in 2020, he aligned himself with Darby within a month of his arrival and stuck with him throughout his career in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Even though Stinger had many chances to pursue a singles career, he never left Allin and even retired with him by his side.

During a recent episode of Gabby AF, Jericho paid a glowing tribute to Sting and Darby Allin, claiming that the duo is one of the greatest tag teams in history. The former WWE Champion stated that both face-painted stars uplifted each other, with the legendary Sting chipping in as a mentor.

"He was really smart. If you look at him, he never had a singles match in AEW. He had a couple of the cinematic ones, but in AEW, he never wanted to have a single match. He always wanted to do the tags. As much as he helped Darby, Darby helped him. That's one of the greatest mentor and student, one of the greatest tag teams of all time for that reason," said Jericho. [9:25 - 9:52]

Chris Jericho believes Swerve Strickland will soon become AEW World Champion

Speaking on the same podcast, Chris Jericho predicted that Swerve Strickland would soon become a World Champion in AEW. The legendary wrestler added that Strickland had all the requisite qualities to become a world champion.

"I'm a huge fan of Swerve! I think eventually he'll be our world champion. I mean, it's just a matter of time at this point. And he's got the cool factor. He's new; he's fresh, and he can talk. He looks great! I mean, he's a guy that can be a crossover super-duper star, which is, I think, what AEW needs to go to the next level, someone like Swerve," Chris Jericho said.

Swerve Strickland locked horns with world champion Samoa Joe and Hangman Page in a triple-threat match for the AEW World Title at Revolution earlier this month. Unfortunately, he couldn't walk home with the title. It would be interesting to see if Strickland gets hold of the world title in the future.

