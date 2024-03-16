Chris Jericho's prediction about former WWE star: "I think eventually he'll be our world champion"

Chris Jericho recently made a bold prediction about a former WWE star and said that he will definitely become the World Champion in AEW sooner or later. The star he was referring to is Swerve Strickland.

Swerve wanted to make it big in WWE, but in 2021, he received an enormous shock when the company let go of him. He was upset about the fact that the Stamford-based company released him. However, he didn't let the setback affect him. He hopped on the AEW train and rode it to success, which has made him one of the top names in the wrestling business today.

While speaking on the latest edition of Gabby AF podcast, wrestling veteran and AEW star Chris Jericho stated with full confidence that one day, Swerve would become the AEW World Champion, and that day will arrive very soon.

"I'm a huge fan of Swerve. I think eventually he'll be our world champion. I mean, it's just a matter of time at this point. And he's got the cool factor. He's new. He's fresh. He can talk. He looks great. I mean, he's a guy that can be a crossover super-duper star, which is, I think, what AEW needs to go to the next level, someone like Swerve..." [34:38 - 35:00]

Chris Jericho speaks on The Rock's return to WWE

While speaking on Gabby AF podcast, Chris Jericho also gave his verdict on The Rock's return to WWE and getting involved in Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL storyline.

He stated The Brahma Bull is enjoying being back in the business after years because deep down he never forgot about wrestling, even when he made Hollywood his primary career.

With a certain surety, The Ocho highlighted The Great One must be training very hard to get ready for his upcoming match at Mania 40. He added that Rock being back is really good for WWE's business and will definitely bring more money to their product.

