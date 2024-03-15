Chris Jericho gives his verdict on The Rock's WWE return and WrestleMania 40 story involving Cody Rhodes

AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke about The Rock's WWE return and the latter getting involved in Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 storyline.

The Rock made his WWE return during the Road to WrestleMania 40 and was supposedly set to take on Roman Reigns in the main event of the show despite Cody Rhodes winning the men's Royal Rumble match. However, the backlash from fans led to the company reverting to Rhodes as the challenger to Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The events also turned The Rock into a heel after almost 20 years.

Speaking on the Gabby AF podcast, The Ocho was asked about the fans choosing Cody Rhodes instead of The Rock in the main event of WrestleMania. The former AEW World Champion compared the situation to the Daniel Bryan storyline ten years ago and praised the WWE for building Cody Rhodes' story well. He also noted how The Brahma Bull turning heel was the right thing to do.

"I don't think this is a one-and-done for Rock either. I think he's enjoying being back in wrestling. He's always had that bug obviously he grew up in the business. People forget how great of a pro wrestler he is not just on the mic but actually in the ring. I mean look at him, do you think he's gonna take lightly being in the ring?"

Jericho also spoke about how huge it is to have The People's Champion back in wrestling.

"I'm sure he's having practice matches and all the other stuff. He's gonna come back and be The Rock and anybody that doesn't understand how huge it is to have him on the show in any capacity because The Rock means money and the point of wrestling is to make money. So I think it's awesome that he's back and looking forward to seeing what they do at WrestleMania." [25:00 - 26:35]

Konnan believes Triple H could get involved with The Rock storyline on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about the biggest storyline leading into WrestleMania between The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins. On his Keepin'It 100 podcast, Konnan noted how Triple H could directly confront The Rock about putting an end to his power and tactics. He noted how this scenario could fit in as Hunter can not get physical against The Great One in the squared circle.

After the WWE WrestleMania Kickoff press event in Las Vegas, many fans wondered if the company was heading toward a potential program between Triple H and The Rock. However, attention quickly shifted to Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes as the main nemeses of The Bloodline.

