The Rock sends an exciting message ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Rock has been a busy man lately, traveling back and forth for many events. However, he's not ignoring his commitments to WWE. The Brahma Bull is all set for his next appearance on WWE SmackDown in Memphis this week.

Last week's appearance on the blue brand shocked the system for the People's Champion as he confronted his future challengers ahead of their historic match at WrestleMania 40. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes held nothing back from the Bloodline duo of the Rock and Roman Reigns face-to-face.

We all saw The American Nightmare get an even score against the Great One and slap him back after being dealt one at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Conference. The slap had everyone shocked. However, it seems that Dwayne Johnson isn't too fazed by Cody's actions, and he sent an exciting message to the WWE Universe before his appearance.

"TONIGHT The Rock comes home," he wrote.

Wrestling Legend discusses real reasons for The Rock returning to WWE

Wrestling Legend Konnan has spoken at length about the probable reasons behind The Great One's exciting return to WWE.

The Rock has always been a legendary persona for the sports entertainment company, and his involvement in this year's WrestleMania 40 has given it a shot of energy for everyone. The People's Champion has also joined hands in collaborating with the WWE on a higher level than inside the ring, and he has also set himself a seat on the TKO Group board of directors.

Konnan spoke about Rock's return to the WWE on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, stating that it is another way to bring in revenue and publicity.

"I don't think that a lot of people, how they're saying or surmising saying that, 'Oh, he's coming back because his movies aren't doing good.' Bro, he's never gonna make the money he's making in WWE that he's making in the movies. This is just another realm. Yeah, Black Adam didn't do good and what was that other movie? Jungle Cruise? Yeah, but how many movies has he done that did do good? How many actors, all their movies are hits?" [1:34 - 2:05]

The Rock's turn as a heel and challenging Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, besides his family member Roman Reigns, has been an astonishing sight for every fan. We'll have to wait and see how things turn out for each star at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

