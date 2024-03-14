Wrestling veteran discusses the real reasons behind The Rock returning to WWE

Wrestling legend Konnan recently spoke about why The Rock is back in WWE.

The People's Champion recently entered a lucrative partnership with TKO, making him a member of the company's board of directors. He now also owns the right to his ring name and likeness. The Hollywood star has been a prominent part of the main event picture on SmackDown and will compete in a tag team match at WrestleMania XL.

In a clip from the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan detailed why The Rock was back in pro wrestling. He claimed that this was just another avenue for the star to generate revenue and it had nothing to do with some of his recent films not doing well at the box office.

The wrestling veteran mentioned that Rocky was making more money in Hollywood and that this was just another realm where he could achieve financial success.

"I don't think that a lot of people, how they're saying or surmising saying that, 'Oh, he's coming back because his movies aren't doing good.' Bro, he's never gonna make the money he's making in WWE that he's making in the movies. This is just another realm. Yeah, Black Adam didn't do good and what was that other movie? Jungle Cruise? Yeah, but how many movies has he done that did do good? How many actors, all their movies are hits?" [1:34 - 2:05]

The Rock will be wrestling at WrestleMania XL

The Great One will officially make his in-ring return this year at WrestleMania. He will wrestle in a high-stakes tag team match, teaming up with Roman Reigns against the duo of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

If Rocky and The Tribal Chief defeat the babyfaces, the main event on Night Two will be contested under Bloodline Rules. Every member of the heel faction will be doing their best to ensure that Rhodes does not dethrone Reigns.

The Rock will be on WWE SmackDown this Friday, and it will be interesting to see what he has to say after being slapped by Rhodes last week.

