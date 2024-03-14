"You can't do whatever you want" - Top WWE official could stop The Rock's power play on SmackDown, feels wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about possible tensions brewing in WWE between The Rock and Triple H.

Ever since The People's Champ became a member of the TKO Board of Directors, he has been wielding his powers to make matches, proving to everyone that he is the boss and the one calling the shots. However, on the February 9 episode of SmackDown, Hunter came out to the ring and made it clear that he was the ultimate authority.

In a recent clip from Keepin' it 100, Konnan stated that WWE has a unique opportunity to pit The Rock against Triple H. He acknowledged that they couldn't have a match because of Hunter's health issues. But the veteran stated it would be possible to have The Game and Cody Rhodes confront The Rock and the rest of The Bloodline, putting an end to their power play.

"There are a million creative opportunities." Konnan continued, "Imagine if somehow the Roman and Rock, Cody and Triple H went in there, and they were like, 'What do you think you're doing? You can't do whatever you want.' He goes, 'Yes, I can because I'm your boss and I'm your boss. Sit down.' That's a good little storyline. Anyways, I just think that there's still time left and I'm looking forward to what's coming next." [From 1:52 - 2:16]

Cody Rhodes slapped The Rock on SmackDown

It was an electrifying episode of SmackDown this past Friday as WWE's top stars were all in the same ring. The Rock and Roman Reigns came face to face with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, with the babyfaces accepting their challenge to a high-stakes match at WrestleMania 40.

The Great One continued to insult Cody and his family. However, this time, The American Nightmare took action and slapped The Great One across the face. The Hollywood star was irate and speechless as the show went off the air.

It will be interesting to see what The Brahma Bull has to say this week as SmackDown emanates from Tenessee.

