"That's a win" - AEW talent on The Rock's return to WWE and potential WrestleMania match

The Rock returned to WWE at last week's special Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW. A WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW talent has commented on The Great One's potential if he follows up the comeback with a return to the ring.

The talent in question is AEW commentator Jim Ross. The 72-year-old has plenty of history with The Brahma Bull, having originally signed him to WWE back in 1996.

On the most recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross was asked about the Hollywood star potentially competing at Elimination Chamber on February 24:

"I wouldn’t be surprised, wholeheartedly, but to some degree, yes. I think he’s gotta earn, if he’s gonna wrestle Roman Reigns, is Rock going to be a fan-favorite? He needs to do something, I think, other than just show up, even though he’s got the star power to show up. I was a little surprised that he’s back in the hunt for a spot. So we’ll see how it works out. I’m a fan. I signed The Rock. I was involved in his career since day one."

Ross further speculated on whether The Great One will end up competing at WrestleMania 40:

"Any time you get The Rock, you get some time from The Rock, that’s a win. Now, how they get to the end result, the end result has gotta be WrestleMania, obviously. Doesn’t take a strategist to figure that one out. But we’ll see how it works out." [h/t Fightful]

Expand Tweet

AEW's Jim Ross addresses Cody Rhodes potentially playing second fiddle to The Rock

While Jim Ross thinks The Great One's return is a win for WWE, he also addressed the potential for Cody Rhodes to be the odd man out at WrestleMania.

On the same episode of Grilling JR, the Hall of Famer expressed concern over the path WWE might take to The Show of Shows, mentioning that some fans might still be annoyed by the fact that The American Nightmare couldn't finish his story at WrestleMania 39:

"But getting The Rock on TV and getting him pre-engaged in a storyline, and it seems like the Roman Reigns thing is a perfect place for him, it might not do Cody Rhodes fans a lot of favors because I still think some people are still a little miffed that Roman beat Cody at the last WrestleMania. So there’s gonna be another piece to the journey. There’s gotta be another stop-off, and winning the Elimination Chamber is one way to do it, man. But can you get another match? That means two matches out of The Rock, and is that going to happen? Time will tell, but like I said, getting him to commit to certain times is a win without question." [h/t Fightful]

It's currently unknown whether the Hollywood star will commit to staying with WWE until WrestleMania, but fans are eagerly awaiting his next arrival on television.

Do you think Cody Rhodes should face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.