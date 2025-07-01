"That sh** was funny as hell to him" - AEW star reveals Vince McMahon's surprising reaction after match with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has wrestled several top competitors in WWE. One of them is a current AEW star. They had a stellar match, but due to continuous changes in the bout, it became a laughing matter for former chairman Vince McMahon.

The name in question is MVP. He is part of The Hurt Syndicate in AEW alongside Bobby Lashley, MJF, and Shelton Benjamin. On a recent edition of the Marking Out podcast, the former United States Champion recalled a story when he wrestled Rhodes on an NXT show.

MVP disclosed that former WWE EVP John Laurinaitis and other officials kept changing the duration of the match by adding one break spot after another, leading to utter confusion.

"So we’re the main event of the NXT show. It’s live. Cody went out first. I just remember hearing [the ring announcer say] ‘Cody Rhodes!’ and then Laurinaitis says, ‘Hey kid, come here (…) I need two break spots.’ A segment is roughly eight minutes, and then there’s [sic] two minutes of commercial time (…) We’re still working through those two minutes, so we went from two segments to three [roughly 28 minutes]. One break spot, I remember, was a Superplex, and the other I don’t remember what it was, but I gave them two break spots. Cody’s clueless."

The American Nightmare and MVP came back and met Vince McMahon, who was surprisingly left in splits and felt the contest was extremely funny.

"From across the ring (…) I hear Cody go, ‘What the f***!’ We come back through the curtain, and Vince takes off the headset, and he’s laughing. That sh** was funny as hell to him. It was a game to him (…), but if we had f***ed that up, he wouldn’t have been laughing. It wouldn’t have been funny at all (…) If you want to be on live television, you have to learn to do it on the fly." [H/T: EWrestling News]

Cody Rhodes secured a huge win at WWE's latest premium live event

Cody Rhodes competed in the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament Final against his former mentor, Randy Orton, at Night of Champions. At the end of one of the most spectacular in-ring showdowns in WWE history, Rhodes emerged victorious.

Besides the crown, Rhodes also earned a huge opportunity. He will compete for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event in August.

The American Nightmare will likely face his archnemesis, John Cena, attempting to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Cody Rhodes and Cena.

