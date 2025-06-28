Cody Rhodes sends subtle message after his controversial King of the Ring final victory over Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes became the King of the Ring 2025 winner with his win over Randy Orton at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Rhodes targeted Orton's back for the majority of the match. The Viper then introduced a steel chair into the equation before exposing a corner turnbuckle. His plan eventually backfired as Rhodes used the exposed turnbuckle to his advantage, securing the win and winning the King of the Ring Tournament.

On social media, Rhodes posted a photo of himself posing with the King of the Ring crown. He also sent a subtle message after his historic win.

"#WWENOC," wrote Rhodes.

Check out Cody Rhodes' tweet below:

Cody Rhodes will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event. He lost the title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 after The Last Real Champion controversially won his 17th World Championship.

Tonight at Night of Champions, Cena successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk, in what was promoted as their final match. His first defense of the title was against Orton, another long-term rival of his and the man whom Rhodes beat in the King of the Ring final.

A win for Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025 will make him a two-time Undisputed WWE Champion.

