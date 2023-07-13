"That was the worst thing on the show," "Morrison is stuck with this group" - Fans blast AEW Dynamite segment

Fans of AEW were less than impressed with a recent segment on the show, which featured the world premiere of a rap music video by Harley Cameron on Dynamite.

The video showcased Cameron teaching The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) the art of rap, with QT Marshall hailing it as an incredible piece of work. The rap video portrayed Cameron delivering a verse in the style of Eminem's rapid-fire lyrics on "Godzilla."

The song took direct shots at The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, who have been in a heated feud with QT Marshall's faction, QTV, for the past few weeks. However, the reaction from fans on Twitter was far from positive.

The segment was heavily criticized, with many viewers labeling it the worst part of the show. The inclusion of Johhny Elite (fka John Morrison) in the rap video raised further questions from fans, who wondered why he was seemingly aligned with QT Marshall's group.

While AEW Dynamite has been praised for its innovative wrestling and entertaining segments in the past, this one seems to have missed the mark with the audience.

AEW President Tony Khan has reportedly signed Harley Cameron to a full-time contract

A few weeks ago, it was reported that AEW President Tony Khan had officially signed Harley Cameron to a contract.

While Cameron had made a few appearances with WWE, she was not under a full-time deal. She has been sporadically appearing on behalf of the QTV group but hasn't had any in-ring action since her match on Dark in March.

Cameron's most memorable appearance was on Rampage saw her interrupt The Acclaimed, leading to a memorable segment where Anthony Bowens publicly revealed his sexual orientation to the fans.

According to reports, Cameron is now signed to AEW full-time. While she has competed a few times for the promotion since her debut in July 2022, her latest segment on Dynamite faced criticism from fans.

Despite the mixed reception, the promotion seems to have confidence in Cameron's potential, as evidenced by her upgraded contract status. Only time will tell how she will be utilized in future storylines and matches.

