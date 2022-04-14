Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Ricky Starks address fans after AEW dynamite, Top heel interrupts

The AEW Dynamite post-show address by The Blackpool Combat Club was cut short by the appearance of The Acclaimed.

This week's Dynamite had a stacked card full of highly anticipated matches, one of which was a tag-team bout involving Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs against Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland. The match showcased Ricky Starks' in-ring skills effectively, which caught the attention of The Blackpool Combat Club enough to call him out in the post-show segment.

The Blackpool Combat Club entered the ring after the show and called out the 'New Orleans hometown boy' to join them in the ring. This led to Danhausen coming out, who proceeded to do a hilarious bit where he cursed William Regal and 'un-cursed' him shortly afterward.

When Bryan Danielson explained they hadn't intended to address Danhausen, Hook came out but went back in almost immediately. On the third try by The American Dragon, Ricky Starks made a triumphant entry into the ring.

However, The Acclaimed interrupted the segment before Ricky could speak. Claiming to be the highest-rated segment on last week's Dynamite, the duo began insulting the wrestlers in the ring. Platinum Max grew overconfident and entered the ring, intending to dish out some punishment. However, he was quickly dealt with by The Blackpool Combat Club, with Ricky Starks joining in.

Ricky Starks may be the next AEW star to join The Blackpool Combat Club

The Blackpool Combat Club seemed appreciative of Ricky Starks' in-ring prowess, so fans believe that the Team Taz member may be the next AEW star to join William Regal's stable.

The impromptu tussle with The Acclaimed had Ricky Starks picking the side of The Blackpool Combat Club without hesitation. If Ricky decides to join Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, it'll only enhance the stable's momentum in AEW.

