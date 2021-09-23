"I hate Tony Khan" - Top AEW star lashes out on Twitter 

Anthony Bowens recently sent out a message on Twitter, writing that he hates AEW President Tony Khan, among others.

After this week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Bowens and his Acclaimed tag team partner, Max Caster, appeared in front of the crowd. Caster called out Tony Khan, whom he had earlier challenged to a rap battle at the New York show.

The AEW chief surprised fans by bringing out rapper Lil Uzi Vert to a massive reaction from fans. He also brought out Varsity Blondes, who then engaged in a brawl with The Acclaimed.

Moments later, Anthony Bowen took to Twitter to vent out his frustrations. He tweeted that he hates Lil Uzi, Tony Khan, and as well as Varsity Blondes. Furthermore, he claimed that everyone loved The Acclaimed.

"I HATE LIL UZI VERT. I HATE THE VARSITY BLONDS. I HATE TONY KHAN. BUT..EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED#AEWDynamite," tweeted Anthony Bowens

The storyline involving Khan and The Acclaimed, though a minor one, has been quite an entertaining feud so far. The AEW President could also book a tag team match between The Acclaimed and Varsity Blondes, given how the two teams traded blows at the show.

A former UFC Champion attacked Tony Khan at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

At the tapings for this Friday night's AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Tony Khan got physical for the first time in the company. Former UFC Champion Junior Dos Santos assaulted Khan at the show.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp LMAO JUNIOR DOS SANTOS SHOT A POWER DOUBLE LEG ON TONY KHAN LMAO JUNIOR DOS SANTOS SHOT A POWER DOUBLE LEG ON TONY KHAN

Dan Lambert, Jorge Masvidal and Paige VanZant accompanied Santos to the Grand Slam event. Lambert delivered a promo, once again slamming AEW and Tony Khan for promoting a lackluster product, which led to Khan appearing and a brawl occurring between them.

Do you think Anthony Bowens will ever get his hands on Tony Khan? Sound off in the comments section below.

