"A dream match"- Popular AEW tag team wants a match against Matt and Jeff Hardy

AEW stars Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, together known as The Acclaimed, recently spoke about their dream tag team opponents and the first team was the recently-reunited Hardy Boyz.

Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut on last week's edition of Dynamite, where he helped save his brother Matt Hardy from Andrade and Private Party. With Hardy Boyz reunited, it is expected that several AEW teams will want to face the legendary tag team.

Speaking on Rasslin,' Anthony Bowens mentioned that The Acclaimed would love to take on The Hardy Boyz. Not only is it a dream match, but it also allows him and Caster to prove that they are the best tag team in the world.

“I think competition is great, and we get to prove ourselves every week against some of the best teams in the world. And keep proving why we are the best team in the world. And plus, we get to have all these matches, for me The Hardy Boyz would be a dream match as a kid. Never would I think when I was 10 years old I would have the chance to beat the cr*p out of Matt and Jeff Hardy. So, every week is an opportunity to prove why we are the best in the world, and it’s exciting,” said Bowens. (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Max Caster reveals which AEW tag team he wants to face this year

During the same interview, Max Caster spoke about the team he would like to face Young Bucks this year. The Acclaimed member believes they still have something to prove as they lost their last encounter with the Jackson Brothers.

“The Young Bucks, they’re on my list again this year of teams I want to wrestle. Because the first time we wrestled them we lost. But we had one of our best matches ever, and we almost won the titles, our tenth match in I think it was. So, there’s a lot that we have to prove that we want to revisit and go back to,” Max said.

