"That was always his dream" - WCW veteran on AEW's Brian Cage possibly joining WWE

Former WCW star Konnan has spoken about Brian Cage potentially moving from AEW to WWE. The AEW star has not been seen on television since the October 8th edition of AEW Rampage, where he lost a 'Philadelphia Street Fight' to former stablemate Ricky Starks.

When talking about Cage on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan mentioned that getting back to WWE was always a dream for Cage. Cage was released from the WWE developmental system in 2009.

Here is what Konnan had to say:

"I found out about him because Norman Smiley who works there as a trainer [in WWE] said 'hey they're releasing this guy and he's a good guy, can you help him in Mexico. He did a tryout match with Eli Drake, they were a team somewhere in California and they went for a AAA tryout and that's where I met him. He was always bummed that he didn't make it in WWE so I think that was always his dream."

The only worry for Konnan and his guests was whether or not he could pass the drug tests and not get flagged by the wellness policy, something that Cage has notoriously struggled with in his career.

The AEW star wouldn't be joining WWE alone either.

If Cage were to jump ship from AEW to WWE, there would always be a possibility of him being joined by his wife Melissa Santos.

Cage and Santos met each other while working for Lucha Underground back in 2016 before developing a romantic relationship that led to them becoming husband and wife in 2019.

While there has been no concrete talks between either AEW or WWE concerning Cage's future, Cage has been underused and underutilized by AEW in recent weeks. Would the grass be greener on the other side for Brian Cage? Only time will tell.

