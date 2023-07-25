The AEW Undertaker? Ex-champion can see why a top star has been compared to the WWE legend (Exclusive)

A former champion has weighed in with his thoughts on the possibilty of AEW having their own version of The Undertaker in the form of current International Champion Orange Cassidy.

The Deadman and Cassidy might seem like they belong at opposite ends of the spectrum, but during a recent episode of his podcast, Matt Hardy believes that a comparison can be made between the two men given how much their respective bosses trust them with big tasks.

Speaking on the latest edition of "The Wrestling Outlaws," EC3 was asked about this comparison and what he thought about it. While the former WWE Superstar admitted he wouldn't have made the link himself, he does see where Matt Hardy is coming from.

"Yeah, I think Matt [Hardy] kind of validated it by the comparison in his opinion. Personally, [I think] Orange Cassidy and The Undertaker are complete opposites, as are Tony Khan and Vince McMahon. But in theory, the comparison is, it’s a right-hand man who has an outlandish character who delivers for the boss what he wants to see and he could be put in there with anybody to deliver what he does at a high level. So I can see that comparison. Would I make it? No. But under those contexts, yeah, that makes sense to me."

Orange Cassidy will be looking to extend his own streak this week on AEW Dynamite

Due to the nature of The Undertaker's character, he never had a lengthy title reign during his career. However, he did have the legendary WrestleMania streak that lasted for over two decades.

Orange Cassidy is on a streak of his own in AEW, and he will be looking to continue his outstanding streak of International Championship defenses when he faces AR Fox this week on Dynamite. If Cassidy picks up the win, it will be the 27th time he will have successfully defended his title since winning it in October 2022.

Elsewhere on AEW Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will take on Taya Valkyrie, PAC will face exciting luchador Gravity and Darby Allin will once again take on Swerve Strickland, adding another chapter to their everlasting rivalry.

Fans will also hear from MJF and Adam Cole ahead of their AEW Tag Team Championship match against FTR this weekend at Collision, while The Lucha Brothers, Best Friends and the Blackpool Combat Club will compete in a three-way match to make their presence known in the tag team division.

