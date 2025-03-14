"The bore horseman" - Wrestling Legend brutally buries Death Riders, says Jon Moxley's in-ring work is 'rotten'

The Death Riders storyline in AEW has been the main focus of the company for the past few months. Jon Moxley leads the faction and is the current All Elite Wrestling World Champion. However, WWE veteran Jim Cornette has slammed Mox and the faction.

The former WWE Champion recruited PAC and Marina Shafir alongside himself, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta in The Death Riders. The group has had mixed reviews, and many find the storyline repetitive and boring. Jim Cornette feels the same way about the AEW faction.

During the recent edition of the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette called Jon Moxley's matches rotten as he fakes his personality in the squared circle. Cornette also tore down each member of The Death Riders and claimed nobody cared for the group due to Moxley's garbage matches.

"[Jon Moxley]'s work as we've many times mentioned is f*cking rotten and his matches are never any good because he has this personality in mind that he just doesn't look like and it's just goofy. The entire issue has been garbage because The Death Riders thing has been 'the bore horseman.' It's bored everybody. Nobody cares. It's tanked the ratings, nobody understands it. He's a raving idiot. PAC pops in every now and then, Claudio just does what he's told like a lurch. There's Wheeler [Yuta] popping up looking like a store clerk every now and then and get his a** kicked. It's just nobody cared. I don't think they would've cared if it's the first thing they'd seen because did I mention, Moxley's matches are garbage." [From 03:06 to 04:09]

Check out the video below:

Jim Cornette slams Jon Moxley and Cope on AEW Revolution's main event

At the AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View, Jon Moxley and Cope wrestled for the AEW World Championship in the main event. Christian Cage added himself in the middle of the match by cashing in his opportunity for the World Title. However, Moxley managed to survive Cope and Cage to retain his title.

In the same episode, Jim Cornette claimed he zoned out during the match as the stuff Mox and Cope did in the match was for the 'indie' fans.

"I zoned out because this Moxley is spastic but the things he does, most of them doesn't look good and the one's that might look good don't make any sense and his psychology if you could even apply that word, doesn't count. And poor Edge [Cope] is trying to do these modern type of matches that the indie crowd likes. They did about 20 minutes of that." [From 04:58 to 05:28]

The fans will have to wait and see if Cope can defeat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title in their rematch.

