"It feels good to get some of that acknowledgment" - The Briscoes let their guard down following inclusion in 'best in the world' talks (Exclusive)

Former ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes have been one of the most dominant tag teams of the modern era, however, they are only now being considered in the conversation as one of the best tag teams in the world. The "Dem Boys" have reacted.

Jay and Mark Briscoe are coming off the back of two of the greatest matches in Ring of Honor history for the ROH Tag Team Championships against the former WWE team FTR.

Both the matches at Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor in 2022 have highlighted that the brothers from Delaware are still amongst the top teams in the world, despite not being featured in a major company like WWE or AEW.

Antonio 🌌 @pndtone3

roh tag team championship

2 out of 3 falls

#DeathBeforeDishonor ftr vs the briscoe brothers IIroh tag team championship2 out of 3 falls ftr vs the briscoe brothers IIroh tag team championship 2 out of 3 falls #DeathBeforeDishonor https://t.co/ZuiVVMnWao

In a rare sighting of The Briscoes dropping their guard, Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with them at the recent "Starrcast V" event before they wrestled at the "Ric Flair's Last Match" event in Nashville.

"I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t enjoy when people include us in that best tag teams in the world conversation. It’s nice of them, awfully kind of them, we’ve been doing this for a while now and it feels good to get some of that acknowledgement and I really appreciate it.” said Mark Briscoe. [1:11-1:26]

Both men were asked about their matches with FTR and while they both admitted that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are outstanding wrestlers, the AEW stars have got something coming for them.

“Oh yeah as far as that goes, that’s coming around. What goes around comes around, and it’s going to come around for them boys. It’s going to come around for them FTR boys, you understand what I’m saying?” said Mark Briscoe. [1:31-1:38]

You can watch the full interview with "Dem Boys" right here:

The Briscoes are the most decorated team in Ring of Honor history

It's quite surprising that The Briscoes are only now, in 2022, being regarded as one of the greatest tag teams in the world, despite having collected belts from all over the world since the turn of the century.

When it comes to ROH alone, they are the most decorated team, having won the Tag Team Championships an astounding twelve times, with their reign of Six-Man Tag Team Championships for good measure alongside WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray.

Outside of ROH, they have held tag team gold in places like NJPW, Impact Wrestling and NOAH, with the latter making them one of the only foreign teams to have held tag titles in two of the three major Japanese promotions.

Do you think The Briscoes are one of the best tag teams in the world? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please link back to this article and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA