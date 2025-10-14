"The cancer got cut out" - Darby Allin says AEW has gotten rid of "egotistical wrestlers that don’t want to lose"

AEW star Darby Allin recently opened up about the backstage environment of the company. He has been one of the few homegrown stars who has managed to hold on to the incredible opportunities he has had. Over time, he has grasped what business is. Despite being only a few years in the pro wrestling industry, he has already started to earn the reputation of a mentor backstage.Over the last couple of years, the Jacksonville-based promotion had a lot of issues backstage. Not every argument was documented or reported, but the lack of organization during their programs gave a hint of the tension backstage.While speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, former TNT Champion Darby Allin claimed that AEW has demolished the cancer of the promotion. He talked about how the company entailed egoistic wrestlers, who refused to be team players, but it is cancer-free right now.&quot;The cancer got cut out. Just egotistical wrestlers that don’t want to lose… That’s the thing I was saying earlier—with wrestling, with climbing Mount Everest—it kept me so grounded and level-headed. And at the end of the day, this is all staged. It’s the greatest thing in the world, but it’s staged. So if you’re going to have an ego about that, get out of the f*cking sport,&quot; he said. [H/T - WrestlePurist on X]AEW star Darby Allin to take on Jon Moxley in an 'I Quit' contestJon Moxley and Darby Allin have been feuding for more than a year. At All Out Toronto, the two stars tried to decimate each other in a 'Coffin Match'. While the Relentless star was seconds away from winning the contest, the returning Pac helped the One True King emerge victorious.The duo will face each other once again in an 'I Quit' contest at WrestleDream. Both stars have clearly stated that neither of them will be quitting.It will be interesting to see what will happen at the upcoming pay-per-view.