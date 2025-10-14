  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Darby Allin
  • "The cancer got cut out" - Darby Allin says AEW has gotten rid of "egotistical wrestlers that don’t want to lose"

"The cancer got cut out" - Darby Allin says AEW has gotten rid of "egotistical wrestlers that don’t want to lose"

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 14, 2025 01:11 GMT
Darby Allin is a former TNT Champion [Image Credit: AEW on TV
Darby Allin is a former TNT Champion [Image Credit: AEW on TV's X]

AEW star Darby Allin recently opened up about the backstage environment of the company. He has been one of the few homegrown stars who has managed to hold on to the incredible opportunities he has had. Over time, he has grasped what business is. Despite being only a few years in the pro wrestling industry, he has already started to earn the reputation of a mentor backstage.

Ad

Over the last couple of years, the Jacksonville-based promotion had a lot of issues backstage. Not every argument was documented or reported, but the lack of organization during their programs gave a hint of the tension backstage.

While speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, former TNT Champion Darby Allin claimed that AEW has demolished the cancer of the promotion. He talked about how the company entailed egoistic wrestlers, who refused to be team players, but it is cancer-free right now.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The cancer got cut out. Just egotistical wrestlers that don’t want to lose… That’s the thing I was saying earlier—with wrestling, with climbing Mount Everest—it kept me so grounded and level-headed. And at the end of the day, this is all staged. It’s the greatest thing in the world, but it’s staged. So if you’re going to have an ego about that, get out of the f*cking sport," he said. [H/T - WrestlePurist on X]
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

AEW star Darby Allin to take on Jon Moxley in an 'I Quit' contest

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin have been feuding for more than a year. At All Out Toronto, the two stars tried to decimate each other in a 'Coffin Match'. While the Relentless star was seconds away from winning the contest, the returning Pac helped the One True King emerge victorious.

Ad

The duo will face each other once again in an 'I Quit' contest at WrestleDream. Both stars have clearly stated that neither of them will be quitting.

It will be interesting to see what will happen at the upcoming pay-per-view.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications