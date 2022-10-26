Jim Cornette advised top AEW star Wardlow to quickly go to WWE under the leadership of Triple H.

After squashing Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) at the Double or Nothing event on May 29, Wardlow solidified his ascension by winning the TNT Championship from Scorpio Sky months later on the July 6 episode of Dynamite.

Mr. Mayhem recently defended the title against Brian Cage at Dynamite on the October 5 edition of Rampage and subsequently feuded with the latter's faction, The Embassy.

Mr. Mayhem was joined by his new tag-team partner Samoa Joe, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), and former rival Shawn Spears, with the latter three being reunited as The Pinnacle.

In the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran urged AEW to keep the TNT Champion on their side.

Cornette then hoped that Wardlow would immediately make the decision to take his talents to WWE as he's no longer getting younger. He explained that if the latter doesn't consider it now, he will no longer be able to do it at all due to his age.

"Well, I would say keep him but I wish he would hurry up and go to the WWE because he's.... We looked up his age, the clock is ticking, he's in his mid-30s. If he doesn't do it sooner than later, he's not going to do it at all and you know what an opportunity for somebody to take advantage of this guy and his natural magnetism but they have so far shot themselves in the foot on that, but yes I'd keep Wardlow," Cornette said. [From 5:25 to 5:53]

Wardlow's most recent bout was on October 12 Dynamite in Toronto, Canada, when he and Joe got rid of The Factory's QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette felt AEW wasn't maximizing Wardlow's potential enough

In a previous episode of the same podcast, former WWE manager Jim Cornette thought AEW didn't know how to book Wardlow as the dominant TNT Champion.

The veteran claimed that Tony Khan's company had no concrete plans for Wardlow as he felt the "Powerbomb Symphony" was worn out.

"There’s no focus, there’s no plan. He’s just been bouncing back and forth doing f*** all of s*** and that I can’t believe. If they want to get a guy over in the WWE, they’ll get him over," said Cornette.

It will be interesting to see how AEW will book Wardlow in the coming days as he is currently locked up in a rivalry with The Embassy (Brian Cage and Gates of Agony), with Samoa Joe and The Pinnacle (FTR and Shawn Spears) on his side.

