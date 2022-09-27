"The Con fails again" - Wrestling world slams Tony Khan for booking Chris Jericho in a match against 11-year veteran 

A portion of wrestling fans on social media heavily criticized Tony Khan for booking Chris Jericho against Bandido on this week's edition of Dynamite.

Bandido, an 11-year wrestling veteran, will be appearing on AEW programming for the very first time. He has previously wrestled under Khan's Ring of Honor promotion.

The topic of conversation started when a fan on Instagram pointed out why Jericho was facing Bandido with no explanation whatsoever. This led to TK confirming that the Mexican star is a former ROH World Champion and hasn't won his rematch for the title after losing to Jonathan Gresham at Supercard of Honor XV.

Taking to Twitter, numerous fans criticized the AEW President for his booking decision.

Check out the Twitter reactions to the Jericho vs. Bandido match announcement:

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV



Lazy booking and idiocy considering AEW has a full roster full of capable talent in their OWN locker room



Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Tony Khan explains why Juice Robinson is wrestling Jon Moxley and why Bandido is getting an ROH World Title shot against Chris Jericho.

Nobody cares aboput those other guys cuz AEW hasnt given us a reason to care.Lazy booking and idiocy considering AEW has a full roster full of capable talent in their OWN locker room

Buchanan Gunchero the First @BuckyGunchero

This is what we call booking for the minority. If that's the goal, good for AEW. However, I hope they don't think they're going to be as popular as WWE someday if they keep it up.

christian @cgalloway2020

All he did was book a match. No story, not promoted on TV. That's is the opposite of being a good booker/promoter.

Vinny Mastrantonio @cousinvinny0906

Does anyone have any confidence that Bandido is going to win?

Matches for the sake of matches isn't great, either.Does anyone have any confidence that Bandido is going to win?If you see this and say, "yeah", stop lying to yourself. Nobody is clamoring for this match.

David Mata, Jr. @DavidMataJr

Who… in the hell… is Bandido? I know who Jericho is… but even if the Rock was randomly scheduled to face …bandido… I probably still wouldn't really care? Just throwing my worthless 2 cents out there!

Throughout his career, Bandido wrestled in promotions that have done an incredible job in building-up luchadors such as The Crash Lucha Libre, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre.

Bandido has also competed under New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla in the past.

Chris Jericho won the Ring of Honor World Championship at Dynamite: Grand Slam

On last week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Chris Jericho added another prestigious accomplishment to his illustrious career. The Wizard defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the Ring of Honor World Championship for the very first time in his life.

Chris Jericho has previously won world titles in AEW and WWE but has never competed under the ROH brand throughout his career.

A few weeks ago, the newly crowned ROH World Champion lost to Bryan Danielson in the AEW World Championship Tournament. In doing so, he missed out on the opportunity to capture the AEW World Championship for the second time.

However, the Jericho Appreciation Society leader quickly got back to winning ways and did so in a historic manner. On this week's Dynamite, the J.A.S. will also host a celebration for their leader.

