AEW announced the date for Winter is Coming, 2021

AEW owner Tony Khan has announced that this year's Winter is Coming event will take place on Wednesday, December 15th.

Khan also said that the schedule for the Owen Hart Cup will be announced during the show. Last month, Khan revealed that AEW had come to an agreement with the Owen Hart Foundation. He promised to pay homage to Hart’s legacy by launching exclusive merchandise and a tournament named after him.

By thanking Martha Hart once again, he proved to be moving in that direction.

Matches for the card are yet to be announced for AEW Winter is Coming 2021, as of right now.

Last year’s event featured Kenny Omega against Jon Moxley for the world title. Omega, with help from Don Callis, stole the victory from Moxley, and he turned heel in the process.

'The Icon' Sting also made his debut on the show. He saved Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin from a post-match attack by Team Taz. In a memorable moment, he faced off with Darby for the first time - teasing their future partnership. It was also Sting’s first appearance on the TNT network since he defeated Ric Flair in the final episode of WCW Nitro.

It will be interesting to see what surprises are in store for this special episode of Dynamite.

Sting and Darby Allin were attacked by the Gunn Club on AEW Rampage.

Darby Allin earned a hard-fought victory over Billy Gunn on the latest episode of Rampage. He did it after two simultaneous Coffin Drops on Gunn.

Then things took a turn for the worse.

He was attacked by Billy’s sons, Austin and Colten, as soon as the bell rang. Sting tried to save Darby. He threw Austin and Colten out of the ring. However, Billy Gunn attacked Sting from behind to get the advantage. The Gunn Club drew all the heat in the segment and left both Allin and The Stinger laying.

