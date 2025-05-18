The Death Riders’ star sends a six-word message after Anarchy in the Arena is confirmed for AEW Double or Nothing

An Anarchy in the Arena match has been confirmed for AEW Double or Nothing. Following this, a Death Riders member sent a message on social media.

At AEW Dynamite Beach Break 2025, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage match. Moxley won the match, thanks to some help from Gabe Kidd. After the match, chaos broke out as Claudio Castagnoli and Gabe Kidd took out Powerhouse Hobbs.

The Young Bucks then came down to the ring to congratulate the champs. Kenny Omega came rushing down to fight his former friends. Kazuchika Okada also came out and got involved as they sent Omega into the ring before the cage was lowered. The Bucks and Death Riders continued their beatdown on Omega and Samoa Joe.

Swerve Strickland then came down to the ring and climbed up the cage before flying across the ring to hit the stars inside. Matthew Jackson got the cage back up so that they could make their escape in time. Swerve then challenged them to an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.

Claudio Castagnoli has now taken to social media to send a message about the Anarchy in the Arena match.

"The Death Riders thrive in Anarchy."

Mick Foley wishes Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli had won the WWE Championship

Claudio Castagnoli worked under the ring name Cesaro in WWE for several years. During this time, he was able to get over with the fans in a huge way but was never seen as a big enough star to win the world title. Due to years of disappointing booking, he finally left the Stamford-based promotion for AEW.

Mick Foley recently ran into The Death Riders member at the Squared Circle Expo. They clicked a photo together, which the Hardcore legend posted on his social media, stating that he wished the former Cesaro had gotten a run as WWE Champion.

"SQUARED CIRCLE EXPO! It’s always great to run it to old friends like @claudiocsro - who I still wish would’ve had a run as @WWE champion. He’s a throw back to wrestlers like Jack Briscoe and Dory Funk… Champions who could have a good match with just about anybody! … Have a nice day!" Foley wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Claudio Castagnoli will get to be a world champion in AEW.

