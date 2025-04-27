WWE legend shares major regret regarding the Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli

Claudio Castagnoli has enjoyed plenty of success in AEW as a member of both the Blackpool Combat Club and the Death Riders. However, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has shared a regret regarding Castagnoli's time in his former company.

The Swiss Superman was a seven-time Tag Team Champion in WWE. He also won the United States title, but that's as high as he was able to go in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Since joining AEW, he's won plenty of matches, but he's only managed to get his hands on the World Trios Championship so far.

Mick Foley held several titles himself. The Hardcore legend ran into Claudio Castagnoli at this year's Squared Circle Expo in Indianapolis, IN, where they got together for a photo. Foley posted the picture on his Instagram and praised the former Cesaro. He also revealed his regret that the AEW star had never won the WWE Championship:

"SQUARED CIRCLE EXPO! It’s always great to run it to old friends like @claudiocsro - who I still wish would’ve had a run as @WWE champion. He’s a throw back to wrestlers like Jack Briscoe and Dory Funk… champions who could have a good match with just about anybody! …have a nice day!" Foley wrote.

Claudio Castagnoli reacts after major AEW defeat

The Death Riders have been running wild in AEW over the last several months. However, their fortunes have taken a downturn lately. The faction was recently defeated by The Opps and lost the World Trios Championship.

Following that loss, Castagnoli challenged Adam Cole for the TNT Title but couldn't come up with the win. Afterward, he vented his frustration, letting everyone know on X/Twitter that they didn't want to see him angry:

Claudio Castagnoli and the Death Riders have made enemies of most of AEW's locker room. Jon Moxley is still holding out as the company's World Champion, but with both Samoa Joe and the winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament coming after him, his days on the throne may be numbered.

