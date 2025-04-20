Death Riders member sends a worrying message after big setback on AEW Collision

A member of the Death Riders made a bold claim after he suffered a significant setback. He took a huge loss a few days ago on AEW Collision.

Claudio Castagnoli has not had the best week so far. On Wednesday, the faction dropped the World Trios Title to The Opps, ending their reign at 234 days. The Swiss star later accepted Adam Cole's TNT Championship open challenge but ended up falling short. The Swiss Cyborg's frustrations boiled over, and the rest of the group had to calm him down.

The former WWE Superstar took to X/Twitter to send a stern warning to the rest of the roster. He posted a picture of himself going haywire a few days ago on Collision with Jon Moxley restraining him. He warned the roster about angering him.

"You don’t want to see me angry," Claudio wrote.

Konnan says he's no longer interested in a member of the Death Riders

A few days ago, on Keepin' It 100, Konnan talked about Claudio Castagnoli and his role as a member of the Death Riders. He even looked back at the AEW star's recent booking. For those unaware, the former champion has suffered losses against Cope (Adam Copeland), Samoa Joe, and Hook.

The veteran mentioned how he liked Claudio as an individual, but he has not been a fan of his booking. Konnan said when The Swiss Cyborg debuted, he was a force to be reckoned with, but that was seemingly not the case anymore.

“I love Claudio as a person, but I’m not interested in him or anything they’ve done with him, which is unfortunate. Remember when they first came in, they brought him in like this monster? Look at him now.” [H/T - 411Mania]

The end of the Death Riders could be near, as their World Trios Championship reign has come to an end. If Jon Moxley drops the AEW World Championship, the group could implode.

