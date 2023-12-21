“The Devil is Dolph Ziggler” - Fans go berserk after the masked assailants appear on AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash

AEW Dynamite saw the return of The Devil once again, and fans had some outlandish predictions as to who could be under the mask. The Devil has been wreaking havoc for quite some time now, and it looks like it could be coming to an end next week.

AEW World Champion MJF and Samoa Joe were challenged by the masked man to put the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Titles on the line next week. Since Adam Cole is out injured, Joe would be taking his place and be MJF’s partner for the match.

Fans, as usual, went berserk on Twitter and had very weird predictions on who the Devil could be.

Some said it was former WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler, who was let go by the company a few months back. Others said that it was Hall of Famer Bully Ray and so on.

It will be interesting to see who is under the mask, as this sage feels like it could come to a close sooner rather than later.

AEW World Champion MJF praises CM Punk

MJF and CM Punk had a love-hate relationship during the latter’s time in AEW. Punk and MJF took on each other in a series of matches that saw the two men beat each other and score wins against each other.

With Punk now in WWE, The Salt of the Earth had some kind words for his former rival.

Speaking on SI Media with Jimmy Traina, Maxwell said that his feud with CM Punk was the greatest of the modern era.

“One of the greatest feuds…I’ll just say this, the greatest feud of the modern era was me versus CM Punk, I think, and that happened on AEW television.”

MJF was always a fan of CM Punk, and it is truly a great moment to see him praise his childhood hero.

