"The Elite cannot be DELETED!" - WWE legend reacts to AEW airing a cryptic promo on suspended stars

On this week's episode of Dynamite, AEW aired a cryptic promo featuring The Elite.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been absent from AEW programming following their reported altercation with CM Punk backstage at All Out. However, they could soon make their return to TV.

In reaction to the promo aired by AEW, Matt Hardy sent out a message claiming that The Elite cannot be deleted. Hardy has previously teamed up with Omega and co. in AEW.

"Speaking from experience, The Elite cannot be DELETED! #AEWDynamite" wrote Matt Hardy.

Prior to their current hiatus from AEW TV, Omega and Bucks won the World Trios Championships. At All Out, they defeated The Dark Order to become the inaugural champions.

Earlier this year, Omega also returned to in-ring action after being sidelined for months due to his injury issues.

Unfortunately, following their controversy with Punk, the trio was forced to vacate the belts that are currently held by Death Triangle's PAC, Penta, and Rey Fenix. The new champions have already defended their titles against Best Friends.

