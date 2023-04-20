The Elite finds a surprising new ally against The Blackpool Combat Club on AEW Dynamite 

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite featured another altercation between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club, with a surprising twist.

The segment opened with The Elite coming out to the ring to address Jon Moxley and the rest of the BCC. Kenny Omega recapped their previous confrontations, ending his speech with an offer to squash the beef and calling out their rivals on AEW Dynamite. This prompted Bryan Danielson to appear on the big screen, laughing at The Cleaner and calling him an amateur.

Danielson turned out to be a distraction as Moxley, Claudio and Wheeler Yuta attacked The Elite from behind. A brawl ensued with both sides trading blows. Despite a valiant effort, the BCC were able to gain the upper hand and subdue Kenny Omega. The American Dragon joined the fray, holding out an ominous screwdiver while stepping towards the former AEW World Champion.

Surprisingly, Don Callis made an appearance with a chair. The numbers disadvantage, however, forced him to beat a hasty retreat. Just seconds later, he brought in Konosuke Takeshita, instantly turning the tables on the BCC.

The segment ended with The Elite standing tall as Moxley and his stable slunk away. Does this mean Takeshita has joined the battle by siding with The Elite? Only time will tell.

