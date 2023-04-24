The Elite member drops hint at top free agent's possible AEW arrival

In a recent turn of events, AEW star Kenny Omega's manager and member of The Elite, Don Callis, has been teasing the arrival of former NJPW star Kota Ibushi.

Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi were famously known as the "Golden Lovers" during their time in NJPW, and they gave fans a number of memorable matches. With Ibushi now a free agent, it looks like Don Callis is teasing his arrival in All Elite Wrestling.

Last week on Dynamite, Callis brought in Konosuke Takeshita to help Kenny Omega from the beatdown of Blackpool Combat Club members. Both took out members of the BCC and this week on Dynamite, it was announced that Omega and Takeshita will be teaming up to take on The Butcher and The Blade.

Don Callis took to Twitter to call the team of Omega and Takeshita "Golden Brothers." This has further fueled speculation about the potential arrival of Kota Ibushi in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

"#GoldenBrothers," Callis tweeted.

It remains to be seen whether Ibushi will indeed make his way to AEW.

Kota Ibushi teases arrival in AEW

Kota Ibushi recently expressed his preference for working with All Elite Wrestling over his former promotion. Ibushi, who rose to fame in NJPW and has held almost every title in the promotion.

During an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Kota said that he believes AEW is better suited for him than any other company in Japan.

“I don't want to go out normally, I want to go out seriously. I think I'm more suited to AEW than Japan. I already thought so during All In. I have many friends. There are even the best tag partners,” Kota Ibushi said.

With The Elite member Don Callis also teasing Ibushi's arrival, fans are eagerly anticipating what the future holds for the veteran wrestler.

