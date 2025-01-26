The Elite member shockingly disrespects mysterious masked star on AEW Collision

AEW Collision saw a member of The Elite shockingly disrespect a mysterious masked star. That led to an attack and it shocked the fans.

Kazuchika Okada took on Komander on Collision in what was a hard-hitting bout. The match started well with the two stars going at it from the beginning. Despite the quickness of Komander, Okada had the upper hand and the dominance showed.

After a back-and-forth exchange during which The Elite member showed his superiority, he won the match after catching Komander mid-way through the air and hitting him with a Rainmaker. After the match, Kazuchika Okada seemingly tried to show some respect and reached out his hand to his opponent.

However, that was a ruse to set up Komander and he immediately attacked him after he turned his back. The AEW Continental Champion hit the masked star with a Double Ax Handle and continued to attack him further after he hit the ground.

It was a classic heel move and it further enhanced Kazuchika Okada’s reputation as a major villain in AEW. He is doing a great job of keeping The Elite in the spotlight in the absence of The Young Bucks and Jack Perry and he will be hoping to see their teammates return soon.

