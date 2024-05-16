The Elite react to major star returning as Team AEW's 4th member: "What is your freaking problem?"

The Elite has reacted to a major star replacing former Continental Champion Eddie Kingston as the fourth member of Team AEW in the upcoming Anarchy in The Arena Match at Double or Nothing 2024.T

It was announced last week that The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry will take on Team AEW, which consists of Bryan Danielson, FTR, and Eddie Kingston, at Double or Nothing later this month. However, Kingston unfortunately suffered an injury on a recent show and has been replaced by Darby Allin in the Anarchy in The Arena Match.

Former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin made his return on Dynamite this week to assist Team AEW against The Elite. The 31-year-old last competed against Jay White on the March 13 edition of Dynamite. The former champion broke his foot during the match, which forced him to postpone his plans to climb Mount Everest. He was later hit by a bus in New York.

Following Darby's inclusion in Team AEW, The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) expressed their disgust in an exclusive backstage promo.

"What the hell was that, huh? Darby Allin? The last time we saw you, we retired Sting. You really wanna deal with us again? We're picking these guys one-by-one, but they are like cockroaches. Eddie Kingston goes bye-bye, but then another guy, Darby Allin, steps up to the plate. What is your freaking problem?" they said.

Jack Perry also mocked Darby upon his return:

"Honestly, I was wondering who's gonna be stupid enough to fill in for Eddie Kingston. It really shouldn't be a surprise at all; it was Darby Allin. Darby, the universe doesn't seem to like you too much these days. You break your foot; you get hit by a bus, and now you're in Anarchy in The Arena It seems to me that maybe the universe is calling us to finish you off!'' [0:00-0:46]

The Elite fired an AEW veteran

Ever since taking over the control of AEW, the EVPs, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, have been abusing their powers. On Dynamite this week, The Young Bucks defeated Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal. After the match, The Bucks announced that Daniels was fired from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Meanwhile, The Elite continue to abuse their powers after taking over. It remains to be seen if Team AEW will be able to put a stop to their dirty tricks at Double or Nothing.

