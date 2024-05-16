Eddie Kingston shares heartbreaking personal post after major AEW announcement

Eddie Kingston has shared a heartbreaking personal post after it was made clear that he would not be competing at AEW Double or Nothing. Kingston is known to speak out his mind and he did so once again.

He was injured at the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Resurgence event last week during his match against Gabe Kidd. He injured his knee after an awkward landing and he was seen wincing in pain. While it was hoped that there would be an outside chance for him to make it, that was unfortunately not the case.

The Elite did their duties as de facto leaders of AEW in Tony Khan’s absence and announced that Eddie Kingston was injured and that his spot would be taken by someone else for the Anarchy in the Arena Match at Double or Nothing.

Now, Kingston has taken to Instagram to share a picture of him with a brace around his right knee and leg and sitting in a wheelchair. He captioned that image with a famous quote.

He wrote:

“Once you’ve wrestled, everything else in life is easy. –Dan Gable.”

Everyone at Sportskeeda would like to send their best wishes to the former AEW Continental Champion as he steps up his efforts to come back stronger than ever.