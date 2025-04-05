The Elite's ally sends a 4-word message amid lengthy AEW absence

The Elite may not be making moves in AEW right now, but the group's presence is not quite hidden, even with the Young Bucks on hiatus. Another ally of the stable also recently shared a tweet, which could possibly hint at his return.

Ad

Since the Young Bucks turned heel earlier this year, Brandon Cutler has also made it his job to aid them in matches to ensure they win. However, with the Jackson brothers currently away from action, Brandon has not been seen much in AEW and has not been wrestling on ROH, where he previously used to be booked more often.

Taking to X/Twitter, Cutler shared a tweet that directed viewers to his new bio.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

His new bio reads:

"Someone lookin for me?"

Brandon Cutler's Twitter/X bio

The Young Bucks are also absent from AEW

Besides Brandon Cutler, the Young Bucks are also not currently active in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Their absence is certainly felt, considering many, including Adam Cole, believe them to be one of the best tag teams in the pro wrestling business.

Ad

Speaking on Close Up w/Renee Paquette, Cole stated that it was a joy to be around the Young Bucks. He said:

"But I remember leading up to being able to debut at AEW, one of the biggest things was, 'Oh my god, I'm so excited I'm gonna get to see Matt and Nick every week.' So, I love them. They're one of the greatest tag teams, if not the greatest of all time. They really, really are, and two just incredible guys. So it's really, really, really awesome to get to be around them again."

Ad

As of now, only time will tell when the Young Bucks also return to All Elite Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More