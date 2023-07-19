The Elite's ally surprisingly references CM Punk ahead of AEW Blood and Guts

Kota Ibushi is aligned with The Elite heading to AEW Blood and Guts against the Blackpool Combat Club. However, in a funny exchange online, The Golden Star randomly referenced CM Punk days before the match.

On last week's episode of Dynamite, both factions revealed their final additions for Blood and Guts. The Blackpool Combat Club brought in PAC, someone with much hatred for The Elite, as he had previously feuded with them. As mentioned earlier, Ibushi was revealed to be the last man for The Elite.

Replying to a thread on Twitter about Takoyaki with his fellow Japanese wrestlers, Ibushi funnily referenced several AEW stars. He first mentioned that he would feed this to Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the BCC, but he then realized that it was not the time for fun, games, and Takoyaki conversations. He instead offered this to CM Punk, who isn't part of the match.

The tweet to the fan's translation can be found here.

I'll make Moxley and Claudio eat the takoyaki! It's going to be bloody inside the steel cage. Now's not the time to joke around so no more tako nonsense!! I'm getting nervous so I might just make CM Punk eat Takoyaki instead.

A fan's translation of Kota Ibushi's recent Tweet

Jim Cornette comments on Kota Ibushi's arrival at AEW

Former WWE veteran Jim Cornette has a negative perception of Kota Ibushi that spans years. He has mentioned on multiple occasions criticisms or negative comments regarding the Japanese superstar, and yet fans still don't understand the reasons for this.

A recently resurfaced video of one of Ibushi's hilarious matches was when he took on a doll in a singles contest. Cornette found this clip and sarcastically praised Ibushi.

Funnily a fan got right back at him and uploaded a clip of his own of Cornette doing a similar slapstick segment in the past.

"Looks like AEW's landed another Hall of Famer!" tweeted Cornette."

See the actual Tweet of Jim Cornette here.

Jim Cornette's recent tweet about Kota Ibushi

Kota Ibushi's arrival on AEW has shifted the landscape of the promotion. This week he can provide his skills in the war of The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club. If Ibushi is with the promotion for good, the roster gets a big upgrade, and there is so much potential for storylines featuring him.

Do you think Kota Ibushi is the man The Elite needs to put the BCC away for good? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here