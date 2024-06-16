The Elite's close ally speaks out after getting "assaulted" on AEW TV

An ally of The Elite has spoken up after the beating he received from several stars earlier tonight during this week's episode of AEW Collision. This would be Brandon Cutler.

On the latest episode of Collision, The Acclaimed let off some steam as they were getting tired of dealing with The EVPs and all their antics. They continued by speaking against them and throwing insults their way. Moments later, Cutler came out on behalf of The Young Bucks to slap a fine on The Acclaimed. Eventually, Christopher Daniels would come out and reveal that Tony Khan had waived all the fines.

The Fallen Angel also got tired of Brandon Cutler and started attacking him before handing him over to The Acclaimed for the final blow. Cutler took to X/Twitter to remind people that he has been with AEW for five years and that he deserved more respect from the locker room.

"I’ve been in @AEW SINCE DAY ONE! 5 years. I deserve more respect. Not to be assaulted!"

The Elite's stooge has been assaulted for two weeks straight

Last week, Brandon Cutler also came out in order to confront FTR and members of The Blackpool Combat Club.

During the last episode of Collision, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta wrestled Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood to a 20-minute time-limit draw. After the match, they were not satisfied with the result, so they wanted to extend the match another five minutes to determine a winner.

Cutler then came out representing The Elite. He reminded them that, per the match contract, it was a 20-minute match and not 25, so this extension was not sanctioned.

He came into the ring to show the contract to their faces, but eventually, the four men attacked him. He first fell victim to Claudio and Yuta's Swing into a Dropkick combo maneuver before getting hit with an assisted Shatter Machine from FTR.

At this point, it hasn't been a good past few weeks for Cutler despite him simply representing The Elite. It remains to be seen if this is the last time he'll receive a beating of the sort, as it seems to be a regular occurrence now.