Tony Khan waives off $5,000 fine imposed on former AEW champion for breaching company’s policy

During the latest episode of Collision, Tony Khan waived a $5,000 fine imposed on a former AEW champion for violating company policy. The star who was fined is former one-time AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens.

Earlier in the day, Bowens took to X/Twitter to post a screenshot of him getting a letter from the EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson breaking the news to him about the fine. He immediately let his feelings know.

The Acclaimed then showed up on Collision this week and said they wouldn't be bullied by the EVPs and that they didn't care if they were fined. Brian Cutler showed up and said that if they talked more, they would be fined even more.

Just then, the interim EVP, Christopher Daniels, showed up and said:

“I don't mean to interrupt you but these guys had my back in Los Angeles, so I wanted to come out there to give them the good news. Guys, Tony Khan has reversed these fines. He is giving you back your money and Brandon, that is all we need to hear from you today, young man.” [0:40 - 0:58]

It is great to see Tony Khan slowly taking back power from The Young Bucks. It will be interesting to see what they will have to say on Dynamite.