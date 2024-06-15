The Young Bucks issue an official notice to AEW star following his actions; massive fine levied

AEW EVPs and World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have fined a top star for his actions. The name in question is none other than Anthony Bowens.

The Acclaimed member has been very vocal about his displeasure with Nicholas and Matthew Jackson's leadership of AEW. He recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and vented out frustrations against The Young Bucks, claiming that he would have been in a better place if Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Tony Khan ran AEW. The Acclaimed are set to face The Young Bucks on next week's Dynamite in the World Tag Team Title eliminator match.

Trending

On X, Anthony Bowens shared a screenshot of The Young Bucks fining him for violating one of the company's policies.

"Wait are you f*cking kidding me?"

Check out Bowens' tweet by clicking here.

Konnan wants to see AEW star John Morrisson replace Kazuchika Okada in The Elite

The Elite consists of The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry and is one of the top factions in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Wrestling veteran Konnan wants to see former WWE Superstar John Morrison join the faction in place of Kazuchika Okada. The former Intercontinental Champion joined AEW in 2022 and mainly performs on the ROH brand.

Speaking on his Keepin'It 100 podcast, Konnan stated the following:

"I would take [Kazuchika] Okada out of The Young Bucks group, hear me out, I would slide in [John] Morrison. I would have Morrison who is from LA, The Bucks are from LA, [Jack] Perry is from the LA and do the gimmick you know, I wanted to do that once in Lucha Underground. And I would take Okada who looks cool, I would [Konosuke] Takeshita who looks cool, I would take Shibata and make him a cool Japanese version, like in suits, you know what I am saying?"

The Elite are currently at the top of All Elite Wrestling and seemingly have no plans of adding new members to the faction. It will be interesting to see how things progress in the future.