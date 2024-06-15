Top AEW star takes a massive shot at The Young Bucks ahead of Collision

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Jun 15, 2024 02:52 GMT
The Young Bucks are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions
The Young Bucks are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions [Image credits: Matt Jackson's Instagram]

An AEW star has taken a dig at The Young Bucks due to their recent actions. The star being discussed is Anthony Bowens.

In 2019, Tony Khan, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Cody Rhodes started a new promotion as an alternative to WWE. Five years later, the American Nightmare left while Kenny has been out of action due to diverticulitis for over six months.

The active Executive Vice Presidents, Matt and Nick Jackson, took out Tony last month and have partially taken over the programming. Many stars have vented their frustration with The Young Bucks' unjust decision throughout the months.

also-read-trending Trending

Two weeks prior on Dynamite, The Acclaimed were making their way to the ring as usual, with Max Caster singing and taking shots at the EVPs. Nevertheless, they were interrupted by the Jackson Brothers. On the recent edition of Dynamite, it was confirmed that the two teams will face each other in an AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator bout.

Recently, Anthony Bowens took to Twitter and said that Matt and Nick shouldn't run the company. He admitted that AEW would be in a better place if Kenny Omega, Tony Khan, and Cody Rhodes were in charge.

"Tomorrow night LIVE on Collision we have A LOT to say about our EVPs. I’ll start now by saying this… would be better off if it were just Tony, Kenny, and Cody who started it. See you on #Collision," he wrote.

Cody Rhodes subtly took a shot at AEW on NXT

The American Nightmare appeared on the NXT this week and interacted with several stars in the episode. He also bumped into former AEW stars Ethan Page, Shawn Spears, and Lexis King (FKA Brian Pillman Jr.) backstage.

Cody Rhodes then seemingly mocked the Jacksonville-based promotion, saying the stars were now in a 'good place.'

"Seems like you guys are in a good place," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the EVPs punish Anthony Bowens for tweeting against them or if they address Cody's comments from NXT.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी