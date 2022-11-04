The Elite were the victims, says WWE legend who witnessed the AEW backstage brawl

Following the return of Colt Cabana on AEW Dynamite, former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy gave his opinion on the situation.

Matt Hardy was one of the numerous people who witnessed the entire Brawl Out incident. Since All Out, multiple stories have come out detailing the events that took place. It's still unclear as to what exactly happened and if anyone was majorly at fault.

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the legendary tag team performer stated that The Elite were the victims.

“It’s gonna be very interesting to see The Elite back, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. I’m very happy they’re back. I will say this right here and right now, those guys didn’t do anything wrong in the situation. If anything, they were the victims. I’m telling you that from a first person perspective. I was there. I witnessed it all. I love all three of those guys. I’ve known Matt and Nick forever. I’ve just gotten to know Kenny while I’ve worked with AEW, but I am very happy they are returning to TV and they’re back and they’re back in the mix. They deserve to be in the mix.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Matt Hardy was happy to see Colt Cabana back on AEW television

Much like the majority of the roster, Matt Hardy was very pleased to see Colt Cabana back on television. His appearance on Dynamite was his first televised appearance in around a year.

“I just feel like this investigation has happened and I’m glad that their names have been cleared and they’re coming back to TV. I’m very happy to see Colt Cabana, who I think is a great human being and I also think is a great performer. I’m very happy to see him back on AEW programming."

Many see Colt's return as a major indication towards the end of CM Punk's run with All Elite Wrestling. If this is the end, it was a wonderful year for the Second City Saint as he was involved in some of the most memorable feuds in the company's history. A potential return to a Triple H - led WWE cannot be ruled out, and that would send the wrestling world into a frenzy.

