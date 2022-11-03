"The executioner is here" - AEW's Danhausen shares another cryptic message teasing potential heel turn ahead of Dynamite 

Danhausen has been on a streak of posting mysterious messages and images on social media that seemingly hint at a heel turn ahead of Dynamite. The 32-year old recently shared another tweet alluding to a gimmick transition.

The face-painted star signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and joined forces with HOOK. He mostly competes on DARK, but has made several appearances on Dynamite and Rampage. The Very Nice, Very Evil one is currently attempting to align himself with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends.

Being a horror movie buff, the AEW star was inspired to showcase that side of his personality in the ring. He came up with the idea of white, red and black face paint from The Exorcist's Captain Howdy.

Danhausen took to Twitter to share a line from a song by thrash metal band Power Trip titled 'Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)', in response to AEW's official page following his match on AEW DARK this week:

"The executioner is here and he's sharpening his axe. @AEW"

How did the wrestling world react to Danhausen's tweet?

With the diversity of gimmicks in the wrestling industry, Danhausen's unique comical villain garnered a lot of love from fans and he soon became a fan-favorite.

He was associated with the independent circuit prior to signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion. He also had a stint with ROH, where many notable names like Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins competed before making it big in the industry.

The wrestling world instantly reacted to the AEW star's latest tease, claiming that they are interested in seeing his evil side and hoping that a heel turn is not too far away:

The Very Nice, Very Evil one often lobbies Tony Khan in a comical manner for 'human monies' on social media while building up his character. While he has not actively competed for a title in the promotion, it would an interesting sight to see.

Would you like to see The Evil in Danhausen emerge as a heel gimmick? Sound off in the comments.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes