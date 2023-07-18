"The most fair boss" - WWE legend loves working for Tony Khan as he values talents as human beings

AEW President Tony Khan has only been a major part of the wrestling business since the company's inception in 2019, but a WWE legend has recently admitted that he loves working for Khan and believes he's the fairest boss he's ever worked for.

The legend in question is current AEW star Matt Hardy, who became 'All Elite' in March 2020 and has had an eventful run in his three-plus years with the promotion so far.

During an interview with the Daily Mail, Matt Hardy was asked what it's like working for someone like Tony Khan, and here's what he had to say:

"He is an amazing human being overall, I love working with him. He's like the most fair boss, and he very much values us talent[s] as human beings. There's sometimes where you can work for people, and you know you hear this about WWE a lot, sometimes you just feel like you're a cog in a machine. And they use you as long as you're fully functioning and the machine continues to run. Whenever you're taking out they put another cog in." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Hardy continued by saying that he loves the fact that Tony Khan understands the importance of family, which is why some performers aren't at every event, as he allows them to spend time at home.

"With Tony, if I'm not on [the] shows, if we have a pay-per-view week and I have something on 'Dynamite,' and there's a lot Friday on 'Rampage.' If I'm not on the pay-per-view, he'll just say, 'Yeah, go ahead, go home be with your kids, be with your family.' That's very important to him.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Tony Khan will be bringing back a gimmick match this week, and Matt Hardy will be involved!

This Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, The Golden Elite will take on the Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC in the third-ever 'Blood & Guts' match. But because Rampage is taped immediately after, that means there will be two rings to perform in rather than one.

With that in mind, it was announced over the weekend that Tony Khan will be bringing back the 'Royal Rampage' match this Friday. Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Ethan Page have already been confirmed as entrants, as have Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.

Last year, the gimmick match was won by the House of Black's Brody King, last eliminating Darby Allin. He went on to earn an Interim AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley but was unsuccessful in dethroning the champion.

