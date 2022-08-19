Reported reason for AEW Dynamite's abrupt ending disclosed

The reason behind why this week's edition of AEW Dynamite had a rushed ending was reportedly disclosed earlier today.

Tony Khan's promotion aired a special "House of the Dragon'' edition of AEW Dynamite this week. The show began with a fiery opening segment between CM Punk and Jon Moxley, leading to an intense brawl. What followed was a wrestling clinic put forth by Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia.

While The Acclaimed reunited with Billy Gunn, fans were in for a highly anticipated treat. After 10 months of absence, Kenny Omega returned to action as he joined forces with The Young Bucks. The show ended with Omega anchoring The Elite to victory after executing the One Winged Angel on Dragon Lee.

However, fans weren't pleased with the final moments of the show. The show was abruptly taken off the air after a dreaded timing issue loomed over. During the final sixty seconds, Andrade El Idolo and Rush turned on Dragon Lee, accidentally unmasking him in the process.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer cleared the air surrounding AEW Dynamite's abrupt ending this Wednesday:

“The finish of the match, they were told, ‘Go right to the finish’. And I guess the original planning was to go longer. Everything in the last two minutes of the show was very rushed to fill in what was supposed to happen,” said Meltzer. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Jordan Patu @Jordan_Patu AEW Dynamite endings are some of the most hilarious pieces of car crash television around. This week's ending with Dragon Lee getting dropped on his head then his mask falling off while The Elite scrambled had me rolling. AEW Dynamite endings are some of the most hilarious pieces of car crash television around. This week's ending with Dragon Lee getting dropped on his head then his mask falling off while The Elite scrambled had me rolling.

This explains the unfortunate "blink-and-miss" viewing experience for the audience during the final seconds.

William Regal once apologized for accidentally creating a timing issue on AEW Dynamite

William Regal shocked the pro-wrestling world by arriving at the AEW Revolution show in March earlier this year. The wrestling icon separated Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson from engaging in a post-match brawl. He laid the foundation for the Blackpool Combat Club the next night on AEW Dynamite.

Nonetheless, during his captivating promo, an emotional William Regal went over his assigned time which factored into the rest of the show.

The Blackpool native took to Twitter to apologize for creating a timing issue on the show:

"I'm am very sorry to everyone effected by my time issues last night. I apologized to everyone personally effected. I should be showing people by example and being a Pro and hitting my times," said Regal.

William Regal @RealKingRegal This is a Professional note from me as I have no other form of SM and would rather my new colleagues see this as I don’t like gossip. I’m am very sorry to everyone effected by my time issues last night. I apologized to everyone personally effected..1/2 This is a Professional note from me as I have no other form of SM and would rather my new colleagues see this as I don’t like gossip. I’m am very sorry to everyone effected by my time issues last night. I apologized to everyone personally effected..1/2

An action-packed live show can lead to such issues at times. It's hard enough for wrestlers to manage every single second of the time-slot while giving their best in the ring. Nevertheless, All Elite Wrestling has raised the bar for wrestling standards this week.

