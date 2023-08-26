"The fireflies will glow forever," says Samoa Joe in a heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt

Another former WWE Superstar posted his heartfelt message for Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) following his passing yesterday. The star is Samoa Joe.

The pair have shared the ring multiple times but never got to go one-on-one. The most they've worked together was the buildup to Extreme Rules in 2017 in the fatal five-way match to determine Brock Lesnar's challenger for his Universal Championship.

The pair became a temporary tag team and competed against each other in a triple-threat match during matches on RAW heading into the pay-per-view.

On Twitter, Samoa Joe shared some words for the late superstar. He mentioned just how much joy Bray Wyatt brought to everyone around him and talked about fireflies, a nod to Wyatt's personas, who have mentioned fireflies during his segments in the past.

"He brought Joy to everyone he loved and he loved everyone he could. The fireflies will glow forever because what you meant to us will never be extinguished. My love and condolences to the Rotunda family in this incredibly difficult time," Joe wrote.

Expand Tweet

AEW stars pay tribute to Bray Wyatt

Following his sudden passing yesterday, the wrestling community immediately came together to grieve and honor Bray Wyatt.

Among those from AEW who sent in their messages were CM Punk, Dustin Rhodes, Miro, and Saraya, whom he shared a locker room with or competed against back when they were with WWE.

Others who were with WWE but never shared the ring with him, such as Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, and Taz, also paid their respects.

Expand Tweet

The community came together to honor one of the most iconic wrestlers in recent history. He changed the game with regard to gimmicks, as he pulled off several iconic personas during his time as a superstar that will forever be remembered.

What is your favorite among Wyatt's gimmicks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?