"The forgotten DX member" - Top AEW star savagely roasts WWE Hall of Famer ahead of his massive in-ring return

Swerve Strickland has taken a shot at veteran star Billy Gunn ahead of their match on AEW Dynamite this week.

While Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee won the tag team titles in a blaze of glory, their hype was eventually taken over by the Acclaimed. The two teams faced off at the All Out pay-per-view, with Swerve in our Glory retaining their belts.

However, a rematch on Dynamite's September 21st Grand Slam episode saw the tables turn. A little unfair assistance from Billy Gunn led to the Acclaimed getting a pinfall on Strickland, crowning themselves the new AEW Tag Team Champions.

Billy Gunn's help has led to a feud between him and Strickland. Ahead of their scheduled match this week, the former tag team champion referenced Gunn's previous affiliations with the iconic DX Generation stable in a threatening tweet.

"This Wed I beat up the forgotten DX member. "And if you aint down with that"....."

The Realest Swerve Strickland @swerveconfident This Wed I beat up the forgotten DX member.

It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in their fight this Wednesday.

AEW star Swerve Strickland reportedly has no interest in joining WWE under Triple H's regime

While many rumors are surfacing regarding multiple All Elite stars seemingly wanting to rejoin WWE, a recent report claims that Swerve Strickland does not fall into that category.

According to the aforementioned report from Fightful Select, WWE had allegedly contacted the former Tag Team champion. However, Strickland turned down any attempts at negotiation without hesitation.

With Keith Lee also seemingly not leaving the Promotion either, Swerve in Our Glory is apparently here to stay for the time being. Only time will tell what else they will accomplish.

Who do you think will win between Swerve Strickland and Billy Gunn this week on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments below!

