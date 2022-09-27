Former AEW Tag Team Champion reportedly had "no interest" in joining WWE under Triple H's regime

Reports clarifying the situation of AEW stars Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland have emerged amid rumors of WWE return talks.

Strickland's Hit Row stablemates, Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante Thee Adonis, have all returned to the promotion under Triple H's new regime. Swerve had been the leader of the faction before their 2021 release. He is now signed to AEW as one-half of Swerve in Our Glory alongside Keith Lee.

Fightful Select has now reported that WWE had indeed contacted Swerve Strickland. However, they also noted that the former NXT North American Champ referred their communication to his attorney as he had "no interest" in returning. It was supposedly indicated that he had been contacted regarding a return alongside the Hit Row stable.

Additionally, rumors have persisted online that Keith Lee is yet another name to be contacted by WWE for a return. Fightful, however, reported that they had been told of no communication between the two parties.

Swerve in Our Glory lost their tag titles to The Acclaimed last week on Dynamite: Grand Slam. It was a rematch between the teams who had initially faced off at All Out.

Keith Lee cleared the air on his future with AEW

To clarify the speculation, Keith Lee explained that he didn't discuss his personal matters with anyone else. He also advised people to steer clear of unreputable sources and speculation.

"I am fascinated that such a thing was stated/reported. No one knows my personal business in any capacity. And I certainly have not spoke with whoever those people are. My advice... would be to ignore outlets that merely use names to make up stories. Read a book instead," Keith Lee tweeted.

Keith Lee made his AEW debut earlier this year, qualifying for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match in a dominant win against Isiah Kassidy.

He has since settled into his tag team with fellow former WWE star Swerve Strickland, although it will be interesting to see how they deal with their title loss in the coming weeks.

