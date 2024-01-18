“The gigantic cluster of non-sensical vomit” - Ex-WWE star reacts to Tony Khan's rant against Jinder Mahal (Exclusive)

Tony Khan's most recent outburst regarding the booking of Jinder Mahal has attracted a lot of opinions, including one from a former WWE superstar.

The star in question is popular independent wrestler EC3. The entire social media tirade began after Khan was called out for booking FTW champion HOOK as a challenger for Samoa Joe's AEW World Championship on Dynamite.

In an attempt to defend his actions, Khan brought Jinder Mahal's impromptu World title opportunity against Seth Rollins into the mix, calling it out as a double standard. This sparked a war of words across social media, garnering major attention from fans and stars alike.

EC3 was among the wrestling industry's personalities who voiced an opinion on the feud. On the most recent edition of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, he called the entire situation a "gigantic cluster of non-sensical vomit."

"What can be said that has already been said about the gigantic cluster of non-sensical vomit we just witnessed take place via that story? That was just a dreadful sad display. The best part of it was Corey Graves saying Jinder rules coz its just such a non-entity in the grand scheme of this unholy war against our intelligence and the passion that brings us all here." (4:15-4:43)

Another former WWE Superstar criticized Tony Khan's tweets

Among the industry veterans who have criticized Tony Khan, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had some especially harsh words for the All Elite chief.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion advised Khan to stay away from his phone if social media antics were a bother to him on the Busted Open Radio podcast:

“What I saw last night [left] even the fanbase with a bad taste in their mouths. What good did it do? Nothing. Zero. You are allowing people to get to you. You are showing the world that social media is bothering you. If I was sitting alone with Tony Khan in a room, and he was lucid and open-minded, I would say, ‘Tony, when it comes to this stuff, put down the phone.’ Keep your social media positive."

It would be interesting to see what culminates from this highly publicized online feud and if it benefits Tony's company in terms of media attention and Jinder's push on the WWE roster.

